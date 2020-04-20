State health officials reported an additional death and eight more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Maine on Monday.

To date, there have been 875 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus while at least 35 people have died, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

After accounting for the 35 deaths and the 414 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 426 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. That is decrease of 14 cases since Sunday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is scheduled to hold his daily briefing on the coronavirus situation at 2 p.m. Monday. In addition to the regular update on new cases and deaths, Shah is expected to provide the most recent information on several outbreaks occurring at long-term care facilities in Maine.

Also Monday, Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to hold another conference call with governors to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Pence will discuss plans for working with states to ramp up testing for the virus, which public health officials say is a critical need before the country can begin to relax restrictions on residents and businesses to “reopen” the economy.

This story will be updated.

