A Maine teenager had to be flown by Lifeflight helicopter to a Bangor hospital after slipping and falling about 30 feet at Moxie Falls.

Antonio Jacobs, 18, of China, was hiking with three other friends around 4:30 p.m. Monday when he slipped and fell 30 feet down an embankment. Jacobs landed at the edge of Moxie Stream, which is located at the base of Moxie Falls – the state’s highest waterfall with a drop of more than 90 feet.

When emergency responders arrived, Jacobs was unable to move due to his injuries. He had to be loaded into a rescue basket and was removed from the gorge around 7 p.m. A Lifeflight helicopter transported him to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he was treated for abrasions as well as injuries to his ankle, knee and ribs.

The Maine Warden Service, along with the Maine Border Patrol, Maine Forest Service, West Forks Fire and Rescue, and upper Kennebec ambulance volunteers responded.

Hikers face a 2-mile roundtrip hike into Moxie Falls, which is located in West Forks, a plantation in Somerset County.

