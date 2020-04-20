The look we love, promoted to primary.
Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020
The Patriots are entering a new era with new uniforms.
Beginning with the 2020 season, the Pats will wear their navy-on-navy “Color Rush” uniforms as their new home uniforms. The look was first introduced in 2016 and will be complemented by a similar uniform sporting a white jersey and blue pants for away games. The team unveiled their new uniforms Monday with a video posted across their social media accounts.
In an official release, the team described the change as a step to modernize the Patriots look, a process that started more than two years ago. Jen Ferron, the CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment, explained why the team pivoted to a permanent “Color Rush” look.
“As we started to think about the 2020 season and a new decade, we began to envision what we wanted our uniforms to reflect,” Ferron said via the release. “The success of the ‘Color Rush’ uniform that we’ve worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn’t need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform.”
We love it, you love it.
More of the look that’s here to stay: https://t.co/7ncP3Dm93t
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020
The team will retain its silver helmet with the “Flying Elvis” logo. This will prohibit the Patriots from returning to their original red uniforms with a white helmet depicting the old “Pat Patriot” logo. However, Ferron said, the team could use its original reds as an alternate uniform, if the NFL ever changed its rule about clubs wearing only a single style of helmet.
The Patriots are among several teams that have made uniform alterations this offseason.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots unveil primary uniforms for 2020
-
Nation & World
Banks, lenders’ seizures of stimulus checks being reviewed by Treasury
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: April 16-19
-
Local & State
People gather at Maine capital to protest coronavirus stay-at-home order
-
Business
Portland disaster-preparedness firm partners up for COVID-19 medical shelters
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.