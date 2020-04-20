Readiness Associates, a disaster-preparedness consulting firm based in Portland, has joined with a California events supplier to offer “quick-build” shelters for health care facilities coping with the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

Choura Events of Torrance, California, normally works with the entertainment and sports industries and has provided temporary shelters for such high-profile events as the U.S. Open (golf) Championship and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to a company news release.

When such events recently began to be postponed or canceled as coronavirus swept across the world, Choura CEO Ryan Choura recognized the need and pivoted his company to help health care organizations.

In hopes of expanding its presence in the industry, Choura said it turned to Readiness Associates and its existing partnerships in the health care space.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to work with Readiness Associates,” Choura said in the release. “Their ability to reach more than 4,000 health care facilities and their credibility will help us to cut through all the clutter and help in this pandemic. We’re trying to make a difference.”

Choura already has provided shelters for health care facilities on the West Coast, including several hospitals and testing centers throughout southern California. It has yet to provide shelters to any Maine organizations.

