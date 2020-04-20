PORTLAND — Graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled from June to early August for the class of 2020 at Casco Bay, Deering and Portland high schools, and fourth quarter grading will be changed for all Portland students because of the remote learning system in place.

“We’ve surveyed our high school seniors and they indicated overwhelmingly that they prefer in-person graduation to a virtual one,” Superintendent Xavier Botana said. “As such, we are scheduling high school graduation for the first week of August. That time frame, which of course is dependent on the lifting of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, creates the opportunity to gather and celebrate prior to most students leaving for college and careers in late August.”

Graduation ceremonies for fifth- and eighth-grade students are likely to be held virtually.

Grading for the fourth quarter will not be incorporated into student grade point averages. Instead, students in kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as Casco Bay High School students, will receive marks indicating if they have “met” or have “not yet met” standards, Botana said. Deering and Portland high schools will use the terms “pass” or “insufficient evidence” in lieu of grades.

“This shift in grading is not about lowering our standards for students or decreasing teacher expectations. Instead, it is a way to respond to remote learning. Our teachers will continue to teach students to grade and course-level expectations and provide feedback on their work, Botana said.

