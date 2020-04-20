Arrests



4/16 at 7 a.m. Brianna Meserve, 23, address unlisted, on Woodford Street on an outstanding warrant.

4/16 at 8 a.m. Belinda Libby, 52, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/16 at 10:10 a.m. James Peter, 25, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/16 at 11:10 a.m. Timothy M. Dennentash, 52, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/16 at 11:10 a.m. Shane Randall, 56, of Westbrook, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/16 at 11:10 a.m. Kristi Sargent, 35, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/16 at 1 p.m. Philip R, Burns, 38, of Portland, on Sawyer Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

4/16 at 1 p.m. Ryan F. Preston, 33, of Portland, on Revere Street on a charge of assault.

4/16 at 2 p.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, address unlisted, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

4/16 at 4:05 p.m. Marc Williams, 59, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of public drinking.

4/16 at 5:30 p.m. Matthew H. Grant, 43, of Yarmouth, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of falsifying physical evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in drugs, a warrant violtion and four couns of violation of conditional release.

4/16 at 7:30 p.m. Rogers Harrell 53, of Portland, on Sherwood Street on two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

4/16 at 8:57 p.m. Juan Miranda, 45, of Portland, on Fox Street on charges of criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

4./16 at 11:14 p.m. Demetrios R. Katsiaficas, 31, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on a charge of misuse of the 911 system.

4/16 at 11:35 p.m. James A. Emerson, 38, of Portland, on Woodford Street on an an outstanding warrant.

4/17 at 8:06 a.m. Cassino Todd, 42, address unlisted on Franklin Street on an outstanding warrant.

4/17 at 11:07 a.m. Jai Allen 43, of Portland on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/17 at 7:06 p.m. Joseph Pettegrow, 41, of Portland, on Bancroft Street on charges of aggravated criminal trespass, criminal restraint, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, stalking and two counts of violation of conditional release.

4/17 at 11:19 p.m. Bobbby Richardson, 43, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

