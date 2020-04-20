PORTLAND — Portland Public Library has temporarily furloughed 24 full- and part-time employees as a result of the library’s extended closure due to the ongoing public health pandemic.

The furloughs are effective until May 30. Health and other benefits will be maintained during the furlough period.

The library has retained 46 staff to provide the essential business functions and virtual patron services while library locations are closed.

“We made these decisions because the positions primarily provide direct onsite patron service or onsite tasks which cannot happen remotely. This is very hard on our co-workers and on our team, and we are working with everyone affected to make this as tolerable and brief as possible,” Executive Director Sarah Campbell said in a press release.

