Anna Lombard & Jon Roods

8 p.m. Friday. Streaming at portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Portland House of Music live streaming series Locked Down with (P)HOME continues with a performance by Anna Lombard and Jon Roods from their South Portland living room. Roods is a member of Rustic Overtones, and they’re both in Armies. For the past two years, the duo has been working on a record under the name All The Birds, and you can expect to hear mostly originals with a few covers in the mix. Lombard will be singing and playing the Wurlitzer (organ) and Moog (synthesizer), and Roods will be on Moog, bass and guitar.

Laurel Jordan

8 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/laureljordanmusic

Because it falls just a few days after April 22, musician Laurel Jordan’s songwriter showcase will have an Earth Day theme and include songs about nature and the environment. You’ll hear tunes from Jordan as well as Carolyn Cotter. Jordan is working on securing a third act, so you might be in for even more of a musical treat. There is a suggested $5-$20 donation, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Nature Conservancy with the rest going to the performers. The donation link will be shared during the show.

Anni Clark

4 p.m. Sunday (also May 3 and 10). Songs for a Sunday with Anni Clark on Facebook.

Folk singer Anni Clark is hunkered down in her Old Orchard Beach home and is putting on Sunday afternoon streaming shows for at the least the new few weeks, if not longer. Songs For a Sunday features an hour of Clark’s songs including her latest ones “I’m With You, Greta” and “The Ocean is Music,” and you can also expect a few doses of Clark’s keen sense of humor. If you miss a show, they all end up on YouTube and at her website anniclark.com.

