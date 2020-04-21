Arrests

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 14-20.

Fire calls

4/13 at 11:38 a.m. Power lines on trees on James Way.

4/13 at 4:55 p.m. Downed tree at High Street and Bumpy Hill Road.

4/13 at 6:43 p.m. Fire alarm on Town Landing Road.

4/13 at 8:12 p.m. Downed tree on structure on Elm Street.

4/13 at 8:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

4/13 at 8:29 p.m. Power lines on trees on Union Street.

4/14 at 9:47 a.m. Low-hanging wire on Washington Street.

4/14 at 10:55 a.m. Wind damage to structure on Washington Street.

4/15 at 12:02 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Floral Street.

4/16 at 9:54 a.m. Odor investigation on Office Drive.

4/16 at 1:59 p.m. Smoke investigation on Floral Street.

4/18 at 11:09 p.m. Dumpster fire on Drayton Road.

4/19 at 4:33 p.m. EMS assist on Garden Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from April 13-19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: