Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 14-20.
Fire calls
4/13 at 11:38 a.m. Power lines on trees on James Way.
4/13 at 4:55 p.m. Downed tree at High Street and Bumpy Hill Road.
4/13 at 6:43 p.m. Fire alarm on Town Landing Road.
4/13 at 8:12 p.m. Downed tree on structure on Elm Street.
4/13 at 8:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.
4/13 at 8:29 p.m. Power lines on trees on Union Street.
4/14 at 9:47 a.m. Low-hanging wire on Washington Street.
4/14 at 10:55 a.m. Wind damage to structure on Washington Street.
4/15 at 12:02 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Floral Street.
4/16 at 9:54 a.m. Odor investigation on Office Drive.
4/16 at 1:59 p.m. Smoke investigation on Floral Street.
4/18 at 11:09 p.m. Dumpster fire on Drayton Road.
4/19 at 4:33 p.m. EMS assist on Garden Street.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from April 13-19.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
AP source: Minor leagues set to accept cut to 120 affiliates
-
Arts & Entertainment
Lester Holt starts show for children about coronavirus
-
The Forecaster
Cumberland plans to build sand/salt shed, renovate Town Hall this summer
-
The Forecaster
Freeport launches ‘Grocery Buddy’ delivery program for seniors
-
Sports
FIFA says support of women’s game will continue