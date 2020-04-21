Arrests

4/16 at 4:05 p.m. Bryant Clarke, 32, of Spinney Point Road, Georgetown, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Maine Street on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Summonses

4/15 at 2:17 p.m. Colby Carr, 30, listed as a transient, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Maine Street on a charge of violating the town ordinance (smoking on Maine Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.).

4/15 at 7:43 p.m. Nathan Meadows, 40, of Pond Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on U.S. Route 1 on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and violating condition of release.

4/16 at 11:05 p.m. Jeffrey Wierzbicki, 29, of Cotton Road, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Route 196 on a charge of criminal speed.

Fire calls

4/16 at 9:46 a.m. Alarm on Cressey Road.

4/16 at 8:48 p.m. Alarm on Pleasant Street.

4/20 at 10:10 p.m. Alarm on Periwinkle Lane.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from April 15-20.

