Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 13-17.

Fire calls

4/15 at 8:46 a.m. Fire alarm on Double L Street.

4/15 at 10:03 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to seven calls from April 13-17.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: