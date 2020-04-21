Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 13-17.
Fire calls
4/15 at 8:46 a.m. Fire alarm on Double L Street.
4/15 at 10:03 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to seven calls from April 13-17.
