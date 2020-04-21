All those stuck at home dressed in pandemic pajamas, conserving toilet paper and going a little more stir-crazy every day, let not your hearts be troubled – your day of sweet release is coming.

The only question is when.

Since March 15, Gov. Janet Mills has made it a crime to conduct non-essential work and travel. While she and other governors were right to stifle the economy for a few weeks in hopes of “flattening the curve,” such a course of action can no longer be tolerated. It needs to cease before widespread business failure, civil unrest, hunger and general malaise overtakes our better, more patient angels.

The government-imposed madness needs to end May 1. We were sold on a 15-day closure, not a multi-month shutdown. Six weeks of collective retreat is enough. It’s time we buck up, come out of our cocoons and face this virus head on.

Maine’s initial lockdown commencing on the Ides of March made sense. Health experts and politicians in Maine and around the nation wanted to reduce the number of hospitalizations so as not to overrun the system. But it’s turned into a five-week, near-complete shutdown of the economy. If left to continue, the fiscal lockdown will destroy many more lives than COVID-19 ever could.

President Trump, thankfully, has urged a reopening of the wider economy but, disappointingly, is leaving it to governors to decide the particulars.

I’d feel better if Trump were in control of the specifics of reopening, since he doesn’t want the cure to be worse than the disease, as he’s stated. Sadly, I don’t trust governors, including Mills.

Why don’t I trust Mills? Her track record so far is horrendous. She will go down as one of Maine’s most fiscally foolish governors. She infamously ushered in a massive budget hike immediately upon taking office, ramping up spending by $1 billion, or 12%, in one spending cycle.

While Mills’ initial folly has exposed her lack of forethought, it may spur her to acts of fiscal sobriety. Mills, of all people, should want to reopen as soon as possible to avoid having her legacy become one of avoidable poverty and despair.

A May 1 reopening, just in time for the first weekend of May, should occur if Maine’s businesses, and the families they support, are to stay fiscally solvent. In addition to businesses, schools need to reopen since Maine parents can’t return to work if their children can’t return to school.

When we do reopen, we must remember many will continue to fall ill. We should even expect a surge in infections and deaths as we develop herd immunity. But we will have had almost two months to brace ourselves for that eventuality. In that time, we’ve developed testing, promising treatments and personal protective equipment.

More importantly, we’ve learned more about the virus. A full 85% suffer little to no symptoms. Young people rarely fall ill, but the elderly, overweight and generally unhealthy struggle more. These vulnerable populations can continue to quarantine while the majority gets back to work providing the goods and services we need.

We’ve all seen the inspirational messages touting our collective strength and bravery and that this is like World War II. If it is indeed a war, why are we cowering in fear? If we are as brave and strong as we think we are, the time for retreat is over. It’s time to lift our heads over the trench wall and face our fears, taking our blows as they come but pushing on nevertheless.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: