Susan Collins has signally failed to represent the interests of average Mainers. I was there when she told the Press Herald Editorial Board in 1994, “I think we should listen to the voters.” It’s been a long time since that was her priority.
But who should replace her? The Democratic Party leadership in D.C. has anointed Sara Gideon. But despite Gideon’s experience and good qualities, she shouldn’t win just because some people from out of state say so. This decision is too important to be made by anyone but Maine voters. In particular, I’d like to encourage you to take a closer look at Betsy Sweet.
Sweet is a strong and experienced leader who will be a voice for Maine values — environment, education, health care and human rights. Her 35 years of advocating for working-class Mainers include helping create the Clean Elections system, the first of its kind in the U.S.
In the current climate, why would you not vote for Sweet, who wrote and helped pass the first Family Medical Leave Act in the country? I hope you don’t need to take time off to get through this virus, or to care for a family member. If you do, though, you can get your job back when you’re ready. Thanks, Betsy!
Sweet knows Mainers. In Washington, she’ll be a voice for working families and rural communities. I’ll be voting for Betsy Sweet on July 14, and I hope you will join me.
Patricia J. Washburn
Portland
