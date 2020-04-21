In this perilous pandemic era, we need to listen to intelligent voices. This clearly excludes President Trump, who spouts dangerous nonsense on a daily basis.

Instead, we need to listen to scientists, medical experts and others who actually know what they’re talking about. Some of these experts are bringing up an obvious corollary to COVID-19: the climate crisis.

If we, the United States, do nothing to deal with the alarming threat of climate chaos, of global human misery, then we will pay a deadly price for our negligence. I urge the news media to maintain a focus on the increasing environmental chaos.

Will we turn toward the light, toward a sustainable, healthy planet? Or will we sink into a Dark Age of vicious greed and autocracy? I hope we still have a choice.

Steve Cartwright

Tenants Harbor

letter to the editor
