Seth Berry, Maine House District 55 Democrat representative, rightfully called out then-Gov. Paul LePage a few years back when he blocked constituents on social media.

I am Mr. Berry’s constituent, and he blocked me after I called him out on his April 3, 10:39 a.m. Facebook post for his condemnation when the United States Navy for firing Capt. Brett Crozier, who went outside his chain of command, violated operational security and indirectly gave succor to our strategic enemies in the Pacific such as Communist China. In suppressing my comment, be I right or wrong, Rep. Berry deprived not only myself, but all his constituents who rely on his page to weigh different views.

Rep. Berry’s Facebook page is a public forum for all his constituents, not his personal garden where he can rubber-stamp obsequious followers or those who mindlessly follow a party line. When he deleted my and another’s posts, he undermined the First Amendment and the Maine Freedom of Access law.

I write this letter because I am but one of several constituents he has barred from this public forum as he discloses that he’s an elected official who cannot take criticism, and whose views will not stand in the free marketplace of ideas. Our district deserves a representative who represents all of us, who is neither a hypocrite nor a dogmatist, apply unfair double standards and who does not exercise his power shamelessly and selectively to deny any of us our constitutional rights.

Craig Caffrey

Bowdoinham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: