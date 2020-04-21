In a recent AP article, we are told that the World Health Organization (WHO) and various others “lament” the Administration’s withdrawal of funding for WHO’s operations. We write, on behalf of the Maine Chapter of the United Nations Association-USA, to address this unwarranted action.

To lament, to grieve or to deplore is not sufficient. These words imply that nothing more can be done. To the contrary, this is not a static situation. We all need to protest and to demand an immediate reversal of this irrational new policy. Why? Although there may be many reasons to protest, perhaps the broadest appeal is this: defunding WHO in the midst of a global pandemic is not in the self-interest of the USA. We should use our tax dollars to help maintain the healthiest world possible. We cannot do this alone; the USA is not an island unto itself.

WHO has a long history of eradicating diseases and/or holding various diseases at bay, e.g., polio, measles, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS. It is the primary institution with the technical capacity and mandate to support ALL countries. It needs our fullest support. A recent bipartisan poll found that when it comes to managing the response to international health crises like COVID-19, three-quarters of Americans (77%) trust WHO above all other entities. Americans will be safer and healthier, if people at all corners of the globe continue to have access to the health services of WHO.

Please do not be complacent! Call upon our leaders, whether governmental, business, or spiritual to demand that the Administration continue USA funding of WHO. Take a stand so that these leaders will have the courage and wisdom to obtain a reversal of the reported policy change.

Lucinda E. White, board president, UNA-USA, Maine Chapter

Freeport

Alfred M. Niese,

Brunswick

Elizabeth Anne Eames,

Lewiston

Christine DeTroy,

Brunswick

