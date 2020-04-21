LONDON — Hilary Mantel’s Tudor blockbuster “The Mirror and the Light” and Bernardine Evaristo’s tapestry of black women’s stories, “Girl, Woman, Other,” are among six finalists for the international Women’s Prize for Fiction.
The finalists announced Tuesday also include Natalie Haynes’ female-centered retelling of the Trojan War, “A Thousand Ships,” and Maggie O’Farrell’s Shakespeare-inspired “Hamnet.”
Nominated alongside the four U.K. writers are American authors Angie Cruz for the New York-set coming-of-age story “Dominicana” and Jenny Offill for the climate-anxiety comedy “Weather.”
Entrepreneur Martha Lane Fox, who is chairing the judging panel, said the six books provided a chance to “connect with the outside world” during the lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus-pandemic.
“We are all living in challenging, sad and complex times, so incredible stories provide hope, a moment of escape and a point of connection now more than ever,” she said.
Founded in 1996, the 30,000-pound prize ($37,000) is open to female English-language writers from around the world.
The announcement of the winner, usually made in June, has been postponed until Sept. 9 because of the pandemic.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Two Bridges Regional Jail inmate count down 30-40%
-
Times Record
BIW 3D prints face shields for healthcare workers facing virus
-
Business
Data breach may have exposed personal information of thousands of SBA emergency loan applicants
-
Health care
CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus next winter will likely be worse
-
Uncategorized
Saco company helps in COVID-19 fight by testing the tests
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.