Bonnie L. Engle 1950 – 2020 WEST BATH – Bonnie L. Engle, 69, of State Road died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Bath on May 31, 1950, a daughter of Adrian and Helen (Condon) Roy. She attended Bath schools and on June 17, 1981 she married John G. Engle. She enjoyed crafts and spending time at her home. She is survived by her husband, John G. Engle of West Bath; two daughters, Margaret M. McLuer of Pennsylvania and Angela H. Duffy of Livermore Falls; two sisters, Gloria Meite of Dresden and Gail Bubel of Sullivan; four grandchildren, Danny Seddon, Katie Seddon, Thomas Seddon and Randall McEwen II; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the recent events of corona virus a funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Orchard Hill Cemetery in West Bath. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

