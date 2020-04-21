April 21, 1951: Maine singer-songwriter David Mallett, who has released more than a dozen albums, is born in the Piscataquis County town of Sebec. One of his early compositions, “Garden Song,” is recorded by John Denver, Pete Seeger, Peter, Paul and Mary, and many other acts.
Mallett begins performing at the age of 11 in a country and folk duo with his older brother, Neil. Singer-songwriters Gordon Lightfoot and Bob Dylan inspire him to begin writing his own songs while he is a theater student at the University of Maine.
After gaining experience singing in bars and gradually creating a set list of songs that are exclusively his own, he meets Noel Paul Stookey, of Peter, Paul and Mary, in 1975. Stookey, who owns a Blue Hill recording studio, produces Mallett’s first three albums there.
Aside from a stint in Nashville in the 1980s, Mallett makes Maine his home and often his stage as well, although he also performs around the world.
The internet-based folk music fan group Folkwax picks his release “Artist in Me” as album of the year in 2003.
“You know, it’s an interesting life,” he says in a 2018 interview about his career. “You live like a farmer. Some years you have good seasons and some years you don’t, and you’ve got to always come up with something new to keep things interesting. It’s a challenge, but there’s nobody else I’d rather be, you know? Maybe a little smarter would be good.”
Mallett’s sons, Will and Luke, perform as the Mallett Brothers Band.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of coronavirus
-
Opinion
Commentary: Let Maine people decide fate of CMP corridor
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: U.S. support of WHO should continue
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Restructure ‘broken’ system around public ownership
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Lockdown benefits chains at the expense of small Maine businesses
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.