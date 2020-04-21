Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  4/22  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

Wed.  4/22  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  Zoom

Thur.  4/23  8 a.m.  CDBG Allocation Committee

Thur.  4/23  4 p.m.  Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors

Thur.  4/23  4 p.m.  Development Corporation Board  Zoom

Thur.  4/23  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Mon.  4/27  5:30 p.m.  City Council  Zoom

Mon.  4/27  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Mon.  4/27  6 p.m.  Water District Board of Trustees

Tues.  4/28  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Tues.  4/28  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  4/28  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee  Zoom

Wed.  4/29  4 p.m.  Temporary Art Review  Zoom

portland maine
