Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 4/22 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Wed. 4/22 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee Zoom
Thur. 4/23 8 a.m. CDBG Allocation Committee
Thur. 4/23 4 p.m. Greater Portland Metro Board of Directors
Thur. 4/23 4 p.m. Development Corporation Board Zoom
Thur. 4/23 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Mon. 4/27 5:30 p.m. City Council Zoom
Mon. 4/27 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee
Mon. 4/27 6 p.m. Water District Board of Trustees
Tues. 4/28 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Tues. 4/28 4:30 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 4/28 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee Zoom
Wed. 4/29 4 p.m. Temporary Art Review Zoom
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of coronavirus
-
Opinion
Commentary: Let Maine people decide fate of CMP corridor
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: U.S. support of WHO should continue
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Restructure ‘broken’ system around public ownership
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Lockdown benefits chains at the expense of small Maine businesses