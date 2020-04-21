BANGOR — Police said a second person has died from injuries suffered in a crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle in Bangor.
The crash happened on April 18 near the Hermon line.
Police said the driver of one motorcycle, Matthew Marquis, 34, of Bangor, died on Monday. The driver of the other motorcycle, Dillan Springer, 28, also of Bangor, died at the scene.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle wasn’t seriously injured.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
