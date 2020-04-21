Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 13-19.
Fire calls
4/14 at 12:53 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn at East Main and Granite streets.
4/18 at 10:10 a.m. Elevator emergency on U.S. Route 1.
4/19 at 8:51 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Fieldstone Drive.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to five calls from April 13-19.
