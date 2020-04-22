Westbrook Police charged a 21-year-old from Portland with drug and weapons charges after he accidentally shot himself on Central Street.

Alexander Burnham, 21, was charged with three counts of aggregated drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and a misdemeanor charge of failing to follow the governor’s stay-at-home order, Westbrook police said Wednesday.

Investigators say Burnham was on Central Street April 7 when he accidentally shot himself shortly before 1 p.m. Police responded to the area and found blood on the sidewalk, but no victim.

A short time later, police learned that a man showed up at the Maine Medical Center Urgent Care center on Brighton Avenue in Portland with a gunshot would, and was subsequently transported to Maine Medical Center by a Portland ambulance.

Burnham is a felon who was on probation at the time he shot himself, police said. He was convicted and sentenced in 2018 to serve 9 months for felony robbery and reckless conduct, according to the Department of Corrections database that lists adult prisoners and probationers.

