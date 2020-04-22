CAPE ELIZABETH — A $300,000 accounting error in this year’s school budget will mean a smaller increase to the education tax rate than previously thought in the proposed $28.5 million 2021 school spending plan.

“It’s a significant savings on the tax impact,” School Board member Elizabeth Scifres said.

The budget, which the board voted unanimously this week to approve and send to the town council for a vote April 27, asks for a new education tax rate of $15.12, which was initially thought to have been an increase of 5.73% over the 2020 rate of $14.30, That’s an 82-cent increase, or $205 for the owner of a $250,000 home.

But the actual base number is $14.52, not $14.30, according to district Business Manager Marcia Weeks. That means the proposed new rate of $15.12 would, if approved by the town, actually only be an increase of 4.13%. That’s a 60-cent increase, or $150 for the owner of a $250,000 home.

The difference, according to town Finance Director John Quartararo, comes from an error he admitted making when calculating the tax assessment for the 2019-20 budget back in August 2019. The school revenues should have been calculated at $2,098,487, he told The Forecaster, but they were instead recorded as $1,798,487. The new $14.52 base figure reflects the $300,000 correction.

Quartararo told the school board of the error during the meeting, when the principal item of discussion was finalizing the proposed 2021 budget at $28,490,012, an increase of $1,599,592, or 5.95%, over 2020. The board had rejected a previous budget of approximately $29 million back in early March, asking the district to make cuts to get the increase under 6%. This mandate, Weeks told The Forecaster, came before the coronavirus, and related economic uncertainty, motivated superintendents in other districts to revamp their budgets.

“We’d already made big changes,” Weeks said.

