BRUNSWICK — Six members of the Bowdoin College women’s swimming team have been named All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 season.

Seniors Amanda Banasiak and Marshall Lowery were joined by junior Mary Laurita and a trio of first-years. Emilie Grand’Pierre, Cassie Maroney and Anna Roberts were all recognized following their first year of collegiate racing.

“Despite the cancellation of the NCAA Championships, Coach (Brad) Burnham did a remarkable job this season,” explained Greg Earhart, Executive Director of the CSCAA. These six student-athletes had the rug pulled out from them this season, so we are excited to recognize them.”

Lowery had an outstanding four-year career for the Polar Bears. The senior from Maine was NESCAC Champion in the 50 backstroke and team captain. Lowery has earned All-American honors every year of her collegiate career.

Banasiak earned All-American honors after anchoring the school-record setting 200 medley relay team. The senior qualified for the NCAA National Championship three out of four years.

Laurita’s outstanding junior campaign was recognized with All-American honors for 2020. Laurita reset the school records in both the 50 and 100 butterfly. The junior holds the third fastest 100 fly time in the nation for this season.

Grand’Pierre was a NESCAC finalist in the 50 breaststroke, as well as the second leg of the school record breaking 200 medley relay team.

Maroney swam the lead-off leg of the school record 800 free relay team. In her first year competing for the Polar Bears, Maroney scored individual points in three events at the competitive NESCAC Championship.

Roberts made a splash in her first season, earning an individual qualifying bid to nationals with her performance at the conference meet. Roberts also swam the breaststroke leg of the 400 medley relay team that reset the school record. The first-year placed third at NESCACs in the 200 individual medley.

