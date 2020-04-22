Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from April 14-20.
Fire calls:
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls from April 14-20.
EMS:
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from April 14-20.
