Last week, I gave a few key tips for getting through the COVID-19 era including building a budget, identifying local community resources and looking at the rate that people accept change and that it may take longer for others to adjust. We did cover another topic, that needs to be reiterated, and leads off this week’s tips.

Be Vigilant, Still

There are a few studies that suggest the number of new daily cases are beginning to decline in some locations in the country and that the curve may be flattening. The best metaphor I’ve seen for what I’m about to state is this: Just because the parachute has slowed the rate of your descent, doesn’t mean you should take it off before you get to the ground. We can easily increase the spread if we don’t stay vigilant- and we need to do better.

My example, I was in Hannaford this weekend. The staff was incredible. In good spirits (considering the strain on them) with one-way arrows in aisles, in-store customer limits, 6-foot social distancing dots plus plastic face guards at checkout and several people wiping down surfaces.

What was amiss was the customers’ behavior. I get it. You’ve been cooped up in your house and you just want to return to some normalcy with your spouse. Or you want to get in and out of the grocery store as quickly as possible. But, the most important thing we can do is look out for each other, and that was not happening.

Here are some unsolicited tips:

There is no need for two able-bodied adults to go in the store- send one person in with the list. That will reduce your risk of spreading or catching anything by 50%.

If you have a mask, it should be on your mouth- it does no good hanging from your neck.

This is not the time to be reaching over someone to grab an item- do not invade someone else’s 6-foot social distancing barrier. If someone is looking at an item, wait for them to make their selection and move on. With that, if you see someone waiting for you to make a selection, try to do so a little quicker.

If you see a friend wave and say hello. If you want to talk, do so six feet apart in the parking lot, not blocking the aisle for others.

This is not the time to weave your cart in and out of other’s 6-foot spaces because you’re in a hurry- recklessness to others for your expediency is not acceptable.

Finally, put the safety of others, and respecting their social distance, as a bigger priority than you getting the items you want. Be aware and care for others. This is good advice in the grocery store, or anywhere you go while social distancing- be respectful of others.



Know What to Look For.

There are four key factors we should all be looking for to determine how much longer this will go. Primarily we need an expansion of testing. Right now, we get daily updates of reported cases, but reported cases are people who had symptoms, were considered high risk, and then were tested and found positive for COVID-19. There is a large set or patients sent for testing who were presenting symptoms but did not meet the high-risk threshold and were instead sent home to quarantine for 14 days and not tested. Those patients are not included in the COVID-19 cases as they were never officially confirmed by testing, though we can assume some were positive for COVID-19.

That’s why we hear there needs to be more testing and tracking. As of the April 15, according to the Maine CDC website, they’ve administered 14,951 tests in Maine with about 5.8% of those tests coming back positive, or 1 in 20. Yet 14,951 tests is just over 1% of the population. To say we have a good understanding of who has the virus and where they live, when we haven’t tested almost 99% of the population is a bit of a stretch.

Along with testing three other factors to look for:

– Once testing expands, when do new cases begin to drop steadily over 7-14 days? (This is the curve)

– Does summer weather (heat/humidity) stymie the spread of the virus-like with some other viruses?

– Once you have recovered from the virus, are you immune to this strain of the virus as with other viruses?

Patience is the Virtue

As referenced in the grocery store piece, but all around, people are struggling right now. Some people don’t accept change easily. Some people are trying to work 8 hours and trying to be teachers for six hours a day and chefs for three meals a day (and two snacks). Be patient if people take longer to get back to you. Or if they take a weekend to disconnect- just be patient.

Find a Hobby

Now is a great time to pick up an old passion or a new one. Pick up that book you’ve been reading, or the one you’ve been trying to write. Play catch in the back yard. Have a family game night or movie night. Tune that guitar. Get on that treadmill. Weed that garden. Do those things you don’t normally have time for. Find yourself again. And maybe create a new normal.

Give Yourself a Break

For those working at home, you’re likely not thriving. For those not working right now, you may be grieving. It’s okay to not be okay right now. This is hard. You won’t be as productive as normal. And that’s okay. Taking care of yourself and your family is more important. So give yourself a break- take some time for you. Be kind to yourself and those in your bubble. That is what matters most right now- in fact, that’s all that really matters right now.

Be safe. #AloneTogether

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

