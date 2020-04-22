WESTBROOK – Amanda Rebecca Nashawaty, 43, of Westbrook, Maine, passed away from complications following a long illness on April 15, 2020, at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.Born Amanda Rebecca Mitchell, in Portland, on November 29, 1976, she was the fifth of seven children to Jon Stafford Mitchell Sr. and Sharon Lee (Cote) Mitchell-Putnam. She graduated from Catherine McCauley High School in 1995 and went on to earn a B.A.S. in psychology and biology from Clark University in 1999. She married her husband, Scott Nashawaty, in 2000, and gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Alison, in 2004. She and her husband own and run the family business, State of Mind Design, in Portland.Amanda was an avid bird watcher, but she was at her happiest when hosting gatherings for friends and family. She celebrated everything and took advantage of every opportunity to have the people she loved around her. She was active in the Westbrook community and a supporter of Cheverus High School in Portland, where her daughter is a student. She was also a supporter of The Maine Audubon Society and volunteered for the UMaine Cooperative Extension. She was a proud organ transplant recipient, an advocate for organ donation, and a supporter of Donate Life America. Amanda approached each day with zest, and a love of life. She possessed an inner strength that allowed her to stay positive even through the most difficult days of her lengthy illness. She fought like a warrior and never gave up.Amanda is predeceased by her brother, Paul Mitchell, her stepbrother, Matthew Frechette, her brother-in-law, David Nashawaty, and her stepfather, Travers Putnam. Amanda is survived by her husband, Scott Nashawaty, and her daughter, Alison Pearl, both of Westbrook; her mother, Sharon Mitchell-Putnam, of Westbrook; her father and step-mother, Jon and Linda Mitchell, of Dayton; her brother, Jon Mitchell Jr. and his wife Deanna, of Windham; her sister, Mary and her husband Michael Levine, of Westbrook; her brother, Larry Mitchell and his wife Valerie, of Old Town; her brother, Samuel Mitchell and his wife Laurie, of South Portland; her brother, Thomas Mitchell and his significant other Erin Mussenden, of Portland; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Nashawaty, of Dennisport, Mass.; her father-in-law and his wife, Albert and Carolyn Nashawaty, of Taunton, Mass.; her brother-in-law, Michael Nashawaty and his significant other Eleni Balasalle, of Jamaica Plains, Mass.; her beloved nieces and nephews, Jeremy Mitchell and his children Chloee and Forest, of Florida; Olivia Mitchell, of Hollis; Jamison Levine, of Westbrook; and sisters Amelia and Josephine Mitchell, of South Portland. She leaves behind an amazing network of friends and extended family, but one of notable distinction is her life-long friend, Elizabeth Johnson, of Westbrook, who was a constant companion and great support of Amanda, Scott, Ali, and our entire family throughout Amanda’s illness. We are forever grateful.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Parish of St. Anthony of Padua in Westbrook, on Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. The mass will be streamed live for the public at https://www.facebook.com/jonesrichbarnes/ . A private graveside service will follow the mass at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. It is with great sadness that we must postpone our gathering to celebrate Amanda’s life – in the same manner that she celebrated all of ours – until we are once again able to come together in community and family. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Amanda’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Amanda’s name to Donate Life America at https://www.donatelife.ne

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous