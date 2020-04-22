OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Odessa Baldridge, 41, of Bayberry Drive passed away Sunday April 19, 2020, suddenly at her residence. She was born in Hyannis, Massachusetts, September 25, 1978, the daughter of Brett Hall and Lynn Haubois Blake. Odessa grew up in Cape May Court House, New Jersey. After high school, she worked in Florida and Stone Harbor, N.J., settling in Maine in 2006. She lived in the Buxton area and then to Old Orchard Beach. Odessa was employed at Seal Rock Healthcare facility in Saco. She enjoyed time with her family, scrapbooking, and anything arts and crafts. She is survived by her father and his wife, Linda Hall of Dayton, her mother and her husband, Ron Blake of Cape May Court House, her grandmother, Dorothy Haubois of North Cap Maye, N.J., companion, Matthew Belanger and his children, Daniel and Brianna Belanger of Old Orchard Beach, two sons, Joshua Baldridge and Zachary Baldridge, both of Old Orchard Beach, a daughter, Ashlyn Baldridge of Hollis, two brothers, Shaun Blake of Baltimore, Maryland and wife Nicole, Jason Blake of Phoenixville, Pa., and wife Sumara, a stepbrother, Bruce Bragdon of Buxton, a sister, Jen Johnson of Dayton and husband Scott; two stepsisters, Corinne Blake of Hamilton, N.J., and Kelly Blake of North Carolina and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and family members. Private family services were held by the family at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled when things are safer for everyone. Arrangements are by the Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home and conducted by Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco.

