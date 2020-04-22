WESTBROOK – Jean M. (Lord) Adam, 90, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, in Stuart, Florida. She was born March 20, 1929, in Needham, Mass., a daughter of Norman C. Lord and Maude Donahue.She grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School. She spent her working years in hospitality. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time in Florida.She is survived by her children; Michael Wescott of Westbrook, Susan Hilton of Biddeford, stepson, Mark Adam of New Hampshire, and stepdaughter, Mary Ellen Adam of New Hampshire.A private burial is being held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. To express condolences or participate in Jean’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

