SCARBOROUGH – Wendell R. Whitten, 99, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. He was born in Berlin, N.H., the son of Andrew B. and Evelyn Wentworth Whitten on August 23, 1920. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1938 and the New York Institute of Photography in 1940. He married his wife of 57 years, Harriet Norton Whitten on March 4, 1942. She predeceased him in 1999 as did son Dennis on February 22, 2020.He served in the Army Air Force during World War II as a welder and aircraft runway driver. On his return from service, he moved to Scarborough and was active in civic affairs including town Selectman. He was the first Captain of the Scarborough Rescue Squad and Scoutmaster of Troop 79 B.S.A. He was a Master Mason of Governor William King Lodge, a 32-degree Valley of Portland Scottish Rite, and a member of the Libby Mitchell American Legion Post. He also worked as a photographer and plant manager at Sullivan Photo Service in Portland for many years. In 1960 he returned to college at the University of Southern Maine and received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Industrial Education and went on to teach Electronics and Drafting at Scarborough High School. In 1983, he retired from teaching and went to work for his wife in their family business -Whitten’s Greenhouse. Later on, he became active in the Scarborough Historical Society where he served as President for several years and joined the Maine Genealogy Society and the Maine Historical Society. He also volunteered to help and search vital records on the internet for many friends. All his adult life his main hobby was amateur radio and with his call sign W1CBQ he made contacts all around the world.He is survived by his son, John B. Whitten and his wife Gale of Oakland; granddaughter, Ellyn W. Smith, her husband Derik and their children, Erik and Adelle of Presque Isle; granddaughter, Lynn W. Bustard, her husband Nathan and their daughter, Evelyn of Benton; grandson, Andrew E. Whitten, his wife Erica and their children Alyssa, Sara and Brooke of Corinna; grandson, Robert W. Whitten, his wife Kristin and their son, Levi of Buxton; grandson, Aaron J. Whitten, his wife Lyndee of Gorham; and nephew, Russell Lombard of Scarborough, his wife Carol and their daughter, Wendy.Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Cemetery, South Portland, at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

