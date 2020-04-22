Proud patriots

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute has hired a new chief development officer. Maggie Roudsari replaces longtime Chief Development Officer Blaine Grimes, who will remain with the Portland-based organization in a new role. Roudsari comes to the institute from the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, where she led a team that recently completed a $25 million comprehensive campaign.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution announced Joe Reardon will now lead the bank’s Portland and South Portland branches as vice president, branch manager. Katrina Desjardins will assume Reardon’s as assistant vice president, branch manager of the Westbrook branch.

In service

Granted

United Way of Greater Portland has awarded $229,239 in the first round of grants from the Greater Portland COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, including the following local organizations of the 31 total awarded: Crosswalk Community Outreach, Falmouth Food Pantry, Freeport Community Services, In Her Presence, Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, Maine Access Immigrant Network, Maine Behavioral Healthcare, Milestone Recovery, Shalom House, The Opportunity Alliance, The Salvation Army and Through These Doors.

Maine Community Foundation’s People of Color Fund has awarded $201,774 in grants to 23 organizations. Recipients include Presente Maine in Portland, to train Latinx community leaders in the power of collective narrative practice as a tool for transformation, healing, cultivating leadership and community building.

Maine Community Bank and its divisions, Biddeford Savings and Mechanics Savings, has contributed $20,000 to food pantries in each of their branch communities. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program in Brunswick and Scarborough Food Pantry are among those that benefited.

Bath Garden Club donates to local food bank

The Bath Garden Club recently donated $1,000 to the Bath Area Food Bank to help shore up resources needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of consistent community support over the years of the garden club’s fundraisers – including the annual plant sale in May, which has been canceled this year, and the Festival of Greens in December – members were fortunate to have enough funds to contribute to the cause.

The Bath Garden Club is also encouraging greater Bath residents to plant blue and/or gold/yellow flowers this spring and summer in honor of Maine’s Bicentennial, and suggest petunias, lobelia, salvia, verbena, nasturtium, begonia, pansies and marigolds. For more information about the club, see bathgardenclub.org.

