A Lyman man who allegedly refuses to stop calling a domestic violence assault victim from jail is scheduled to appear in Biddeford District Court on Thursday.

Joseph Chamberlin, 29, of Lyman is facing a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault stemming from an incident on Dec. 21. Authorities say Chamberlin tried to strangle his girlfriend during an argument. He was ordered to not have any contact with the woman.

But Chamberlin has attempted to contact her six times since December, either calling her from jail or going to her home, State Police said Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page. He was arrested at the jail by state police on April 11 and charged with violating conditions of release and tampering with a victim.

Jail workers blocked her phone number to prevent further violations, but on April 19, Chamberlin contacted a family member from the jail and requested that they conduct a three-way phone call with his girlfriend. Troopers obtained a recording of the call.

Chamberlin was charged Wednesday morning by state police with violating conditions of release. He is being held at the York County Jail without bail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: