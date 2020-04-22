A serious car crash in Berwick has closed Route 9 between Berwick Medical Center and Mitchell Lane, the Berwick police said.
Berwick Police closed the road about 9 a.m. following the crash.
It was unknown how many vehicles were involved, and how many people may have been injured.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Serious crash in Berwick closes Rt. 9
-
Nation & World
With spelling bee canceled, ex-spellers launch their own bee
-
Arts & Entertainment
Video shows thief stole van Gogh painting with sledgehammer
-
Nation & World
First U.S. virus death came weeks earlier than previously thought
-
South Portland Sentry
Hazard pay for essential service employees voted down