Arrests
No arrests were reported from April 13-21.
Summonses
4/19 at 6:22 p.m. Rachel Edwards, 28, of Cobble Hill Road, South Paris, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
4/13 at 4:59 p.m. Traffic hazard on Foreside Road.
4/13 at 6:56 p.m. Traffic hazard on Eagles Way.
4/14 at 6:57 a.m. Animal problem on Goldfinch Drive.
4/15 at 8:37 p.m. Gas odor on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
4/19 at 9:51 a.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.
4/19 at 11:08 a.m. Outdoor fire on Gray Fox Lane.
4/20 at 10:59 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
4/20 at 4:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Somerset Place.
4/21 at 10:33 a.m. Structure fire on Beechwood Drive Extension.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from April 13-21.
