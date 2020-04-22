Arrests

No arrests were reported from April 13-21.

Summonses

4/19 at 6:22 p.m. Rachel Edwards, 28, of Cobble Hill Road, South Paris, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Main Street on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

4/13 at 4:59 p.m. Traffic hazard on Foreside Road.

4/13 at 6:56 p.m. Traffic hazard on Eagles Way.

4/14 at 6:57 a.m. Animal problem on Goldfinch Drive.

4/15 at 8:37 p.m. Gas odor on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

4/19 at 9:51 a.m. Fire alarm on Elm Street.

4/19 at 11:08 a.m. Outdoor fire on Gray Fox Lane.

4/20 at 10:59 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

4/20 at 4:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Somerset Place.

4/21 at 10:33 a.m. Structure fire on Beechwood Drive Extension.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from April 13-21.

