CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow’s next challenge is daunting: Return to his home state and resurrect the woebegone Bengals.

Cincinnati took the Heisman Trophy winner first overall in the NFL draft Thursday night, a move expected by everyone, including Burrow. The national title winner at LSU has spent weeks fielding questions about going to a franchise synonymous with futility.

FIRST-ROUND PICKS 1. Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU 2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State 3. Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State 4. Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia 5. Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama 6. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon 7. Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn 8. Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson 9. Jaguars: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida 10. Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Washington held onto the second overall pick and selected Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young, and the Lions took another Ohio State player, cornerback Jeff Okudah, with the No. 3 pick.

Burrow, Young and Okudah were teammates at Ohio State before Burrow transferred to LSU.

Burrow developed his quarterback skills in southeastern Ohio, leading his prep team to the playoffs. A failed stint at Ohio State became a launching point to a national title and Heisman Trophy at LSU.

For the draft Thursday, he wore a white shirt with the outline of Ohio and the 740 area code for southeast Ohio. He also held a black Bengals cap, waiting for the pick to become official.

He moves to a team that went 2-14 last season under first-year coach Zac Taylor, losing a club-record 11 games in a row. Cincinnati has lost 21 of its last 24 games.

That’s what the Heisman winner is up against now.

Not that it’s all up to Burrow, of course. In Cincinnati, it’s about ownership. The Bengals have been through a dizzying list of coaches, coordinators and quarterbacks during one of the worst stretches in the league’s 100-year history.

They’ve had only seven winning seasons in the last 29 years, a stunningly bad result in a league built upon parity. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the fifth-longest streak of postseason futility.

The Bengals have had 18 starting quarterbacks over that span, including Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer in 2003, who eventually demanded a trade rather than stay with the franchise.

Burrow’s career bloomed in Athens, Ohio, where his father, Jim, was an assistant coach at Ohio University, taking his high school team to the playoffs. He couldn’t win the starting job at Ohio State and transferred to LSU, where he had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in college history. Burrow threw a record 60 touchdown passes as the Tigers rolled to the national title.

Washington received calls from teams interested in trading up but opted to take a Heisman Trophy finalist considered by many the top non-quarterback available in the NFL draft. Washington’s hope is Young can have the same effect as reigning defensive rookie of the year Nick Bosa made on the San Francisco 49ers after he followed QB as the No. 2 pick last year.

Young appears to have that potential. He led the nation with 16 1/2 sacks and had 46 tackles during his junior season. Vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith said “everything” stands out about Young.

New coach Ron Rivera believes a top-five pick needs to provide an immediate impact, and Washington went with the best player available rather than addressing a major need. The team already has Ryan Kerrigan and 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat as part of its pass rush and spent 2017 and 2018 first-round picks on defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Young doesn’t solve every problem for a team that went 3-13 in 2019, but he should provide a major boost to a defense that ranked 29th in the league last season. He could quickly become a fan favorite for an organization that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005 because Young is a D.C.-area native.

The DeMatha Catholic High School product on Wednesday delivered meals to 300 nurses at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, where he was born 21 years ago. He grew up in Upper Marlboro, 10 miles from his new home stadium.

Young also has a college connection to the two biggest pieces of Washington’s offense. He played with quarterback Dwayne Haskins and receiver Terry McLaurin at Ohio State in 2017 and 2018.

The Detroit Lions grabbed the highest-rated cornerback in this year’s draft by taking All-American Jeff Okudah of Ohio State.

A smooth and physical presence on the corner, Okudah can handle all sorts of coverages. He became the 11th Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round since 1999. He figures to start in a division featuring opposing receivers Davante Adams and Adam Thielen.

The first offensive tackle in a strong group went off the board fourth overall when the New York Giants selected Georgia’s Andrew Thomas.

A team leader with the Bulldogs, he can play left or right tackle. Thomas goes 6-foot-5, 315, has strong hands and experience. He was a three-year starter and an All-American last season.

The Giants sought a young tackle to protect last year’s first-rounder, quarterback Daniel Jones. They now have him.

Tua Tagovailoa’s health issues didn’t turn off the Miami Dolphins.

The Alabama quarterback, whose resume is as strong as any player in this draft were it not for several injuries in his college career, went fifth overall to a team that was accused going into last season of “Tanking for Tua.”

Tagovailoa comes off major hip surgery, which made his landing spot one of the first round’s biggest uncertainties. A completely healthy Tagovailoa might have been the top overall pick.

Blessed with a quick release, excellent mid-range accuracy and nimble feet, Tagovailoa threw 76 touchdown passes in 24 starts the past two seasons. He helped the Crimson Tide to the 2017 national title.

Oregon’s Justin Herbert became the third quarterback selected in this year’s NFL draft, going sixth overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Herbert had a strong postseason, including a terrific Senior Bowl week that raised his stock. At 6-foot-6, 236 pounds, he has the size the pros like, and he’s a good athlete. But he also is not as accurate passing as he’ll need to be.

Los Angeles had a burning hole at quarterback after letting go of long-time starter Philip Rivers. Plus, the Chargers plan to move into a new stadium and could use someone to help sell tickets.

A former sixth-stringer for the Ducks, he comes from a football-playing family going back to his grandfathers.

The Carolina Panthers selected Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the seventh overall selection.

Brown returned for his senior year and was a finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and Outland Trophy (best lineman) last season and considered the clear top interior defensive lineman available.

The selection is the first for a new regime with Carolina as Coach Matt Rhule looks to rebuild. The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Brown could be the anchor of the defense going forward.

The Arizona Cardinals picked Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick, grabbing maybe the most versatile defensive player available.

Simmons was the Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker last year, but he was used in numerous positions for the Tigers. He lined up at safety, slot corner and edge rusher at times. He has defensive back speed at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Former Sacopee Valley lineman expects to get NFL offer

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »