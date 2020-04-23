Five more people have died from coronavirus in Maine, the largest single-day total so far.

To date, 44 people have died and there have now been 937 confirmed cases, an increase of 30 since Wednesday. The increase in cases is the biggest single-day increase in a week.

The latest numbers from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention were released ahead of a daily briefing by director Dr. Nirav Shah. He’ll be joined at 2 p.m. by Gov. Janet Mills and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson.

All five deaths were in Cumberland County, which has now seen 23. Of the 30 new confirmed cases, 19 were in Cumberland County.

The state also reported that 30 additional people have recovered, bringing that total to 485.

The number of new confirmed cases this week had been on average considerably lower than last week, but it’s likely still too early to conclude that Maine is on a downward trajectory. Over the last 7 days, there have been 141 new confirmed cases, compared to 236 over the previous 7-day period and 184 new cases the week before that.

Although new cases have been coming down slightly, the number of deaths is rising. Over the last 10 days, there have been 25 deaths, compared to 10 in the previous 10-day period.

This is the 10th consecutive day Maine has seen at least one death from COVID-19.

To date, 150 people have been hospitalized at some point and there were 42 in the hospital as of Thursday, 18 in critical care and 11 on a ventilator.

As of Wednesday, there were 16,784 negative tests, which means Maine’s rate of positive tests is about 5.4 percent — considerably lower than some states and a sign, Shah has said, that the state is testing a broad swath of people.

Officials said testing likely needs to continue ramping up before any steps are taken to lift the stay-at-home order, which runs through April 30 but could be extended.

Several states, mostly in the south and led by Republican governors, are pushing to ease some restrictions as early as Friday, even as health officials warn that doing so will almost certainly lead to more cases and deaths.

Maine remains in good shape when it comes to critical care beds and ventilators. As of Thursday, there were 158 of 306 beds available across the state, as well as 281 of 333 ventilators available, plus 367 alternate ventilators.

