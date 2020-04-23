Freeport resident Jay Finegan has announced he is running for the Maine Legislature to represent House District 48, which includes Freeport and part of Pownal.

Finegan previously served with the Legislature as communications director for the House Republican Office from 2005 to 2012. He also served as the public information officer for the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

“I’m running for office because I’m very concerned about the financial future of Freeport and the state of Maine, especially with the blow we’ve taken from the coronavirus shutdown,” said Finegan in a news release. “Freeport businesses and residents throughout the state are facing serious financial difficulty.

“The fallout from the shutdown will have an impact on the town budget, the school budget and the state budget,” he said. “I’ve always been an advocate for small business and fiscal responsibility, and those values will be important in this challenging economic climate. Property taxes, in particular, must be held in check as we sort out a new financial landscape.”

Finegan was a financial professional with Prudential Advisors. He was Washington bureau chief for Inc. Magazine, in Washington, DC, and editor in chief for Golf Course News, based in Yarmouth.

Finegan is a graduate of Penn State University and holds a master’s degree from Boston University in International Relations and National Security Studies. He is also a military veteran with service overseas.

House District 48 is currently represented by House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat who is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Susan Collins. Gideon cannot run for re-election to her Maine House seat due to term limits.

Finegan is unopposed for his party’s nomination for the July 14 primary.

Former Freeport Town Councilor Melanie Sachs and Kathryn Biberstein, a board member of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, are running for the Democratic nomination.

