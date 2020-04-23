I was grocery shopping last Friday and approaching the avocados when a woman zoomed in front of me. I politely backed away to my mandatory 6 feet and watched her fondle the majority of the avocados to select her eight perfect avocados and bag them.
Her hands were protected by latex gloves, but I had no idea how clean her gloves were or what they came in contact with prior to the avocados.
I wanted to ask her which avocado she didn’t cup and squeeze, but considering that she handled approximately four or five avocados for each one deemed suitable, it was a moot point.
Rhonda Madden
Cape Elizabeth
