Denise (Dionne) Lantaff 1941 – 2020 NASHUA, N.H. – Finally at rest with the Lord! As of Saturday, April 18, 2020, Denise (Dionne) Lantaff has gone to be with her husband, Ross, who predeceased her on July 7, 2013. Denise was born in Nashua, N.H. on May 17, 1941, the daughter of the late Romeo and Berthe (Brodeur) Dionne. Denise graduated from St. Louis High School in 1958 and went on to Notre Dame College in Manchester, N.H. where she earned her degree in Elementary Education and Fine Arts. Denise married Ross Lantaff in July, 1976 and they moved to Topsham in 1978. Together, on their property which they called “God’s Little Acre”, they shared their love for animals and gardening. Denise opened her heart to little children as a teacher for 37 years, 20 of which were in SAD #75, mostly at the kindergarten level. She loved creating a happy learning environment where every child thrived. It was always such a pleasure for her when years later she heard back from some of her former students who shared news of their families and their accomplishments. Denise, also known as “Dee”, “Den”, “Nenise” or “Sissy” always bragged that her family was her circle of strength and love…In this circle every joy shared added more love and every crisis faced together made the circle stronger. Sharing time and memories with her six siblings was always a happy time and an enrichment. In her leisure, Denise also enjoyed Scrabble, variety of puzzle books, and reading and dabbling in watercolors and charcoal drawing. After moving back to Nashua in 2013 she took great pleasure volunteering at St. Jospesh Hospital. Besides her parents, Denise was predeceased by her husband, Ross; and her brother, Ernest. Denise is survived by her brothers, Dr. Roger Dionne and his wife Catherine of Hudson, N.H., Normand Dionne and his wife Elaine of Chichester, N.H., and Conrad Dionne and his wife Jeanne of Nashua, N.H. and sisters, Pauline DeCunto of Windham, N.H. and Claire Anton and her husband Ronald of Scottsdale, Ariz. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Denise will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. Interment will take place in St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Rochette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com Donations may be made in Denise’s name to St. Joseph Hospital 172 Kinsley St. Nashua, NH 03061 or to SJC Services, Meals on Wheels 395 Daniel Webster Hwy Merrimack, NH 03054

