The New England Patriots traded their first-round draft pick – No. 23 overall – to the Los Angeles Chargers for picks in the second and third round. The Patriots received picks No. 37 and 71, giving them four third-round picks and a total of 13 picks.
New England now owns the following picks:
2nd round – 37
3rd round – 71, 87, 98, 100
4th round – 125, 139
5th round – 172
6th round – 195, 204, 212, 213
7th round – 230
