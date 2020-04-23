A Portland man was at large Thursday night after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and leading New Jersey police on a high-speed chase and then fleeing on foot.

A witness observed Paul Grandmaison, 41, “head-butting” a woman around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of a convenience store in Burlington City, New Jersey, the Bordentown Township Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page. Police later identified the woman as his 34-year-old girlfriend.

When officers arrived at the store, Grandmaison and the woman got in a Chevy truck that took off at a high rate of speed. The truck eventually pulled into a truck stop in Bordentown Township, but once again fled police at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was called off after the Chevy crashed into a pickup truck and continued fleeing from police.

Police located the damaged truck in Trenton and were able to rescue the woman, but Grandmaison fled on foot. An extensive search was conducted by New Jersey State Police with assistance from an aviation unit. Grandmaison remained at large Thursday evening.

He is facing charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, eluding police and receiving stolen property. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Burlington City Police Department at 609-386-3300 or the Bordentown Township Police Department at 609-298-4300.

