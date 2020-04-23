“Power/Less,” released on April 15, is the latest release from a Rockland artist who records under the name Deep Gold. The EP has five songs on it, including a cover of Leonard Cohen’s most famous tune, “Hallelujah.” The song has been covered countless times, but this is among the most unusual versions out there, with dance beats, female backing vocals and an electronica vibe coursing through it. Deep Gold’s sandpaper vocals, a la Tom Waits, further elevate the tune.
Deep Gold’s debut release was a self-titled one in 2018.
Here’s “Hallelujah”:
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
Press Play: Listen to Deep Gold cover ‘Hallelujah’
-
Local & State
Five new deaths from coronavirus in Maine; deadliest single day so far
-
The Forecaster
South Portland issues emergency leash law
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough officials revising $95M budget
-
Times Record
Freeport’s Finegan Announces Run for Maine Legislature