HOCKEY

Maine Mariners Coach Riley Armstrong chose forward Terrence Wallin and defenseman Ryan Culkin as the team’s Most Valuable Players for the 2019-20 season, among a list of award winners announced Thursday.

Ted Hart, a forward from Cumberland, was named Rookie of the Year, forward Ty Ronning was selected as the Most Improved Player and forward Dillan Fox got the Unsung Hero award for the second straight year.

Wallin and Fox tied for the team lead in goals with 23 and ranked second and third on the team in points with 43 and 40. Culkin, who spent part of the season with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket, finished fifth on the team in scoring with eight goals and 25 assists in just 45 games.

Ronning had 11 goals and 13 assists in 28 games between call-ups to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, and Hart had 10 goals, eight assists in 48 games.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Kicker Zane Gonzalez signed a one-year contract to stay with the Arizona Cardinals.

Gonzalez, 24, was a restricted free agent and was offered a one-year tender in March.

• The Buffalo Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Tre’Davious White’s contract, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

• ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay announced on social media that he has coronavirus and will not be working the draft this year.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Purdue graduate transfer Matt Haarms has chosen Brigham Young over Kentucky and Texas Tech.

The 7-foot-3 center from Amsterdam averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots per game while shooting 63% last season. Haarms finished fourth all-time at Purdue with 210 blocks.

• Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has entered his name in the NBA draft, but left open the possibility of returning for his senior season.

Kispert announced on Twitter that he doesn’t plan to hire an agent, which would allow him to still play for the Bulldogs if he withdraws from the draft.

Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving small forward of the year award. He averaged 13.9 points per game and led the team with 78 3-pointers.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Bob Gaudet is retiring as Dartmouth’s coach after 23 years, effective June 30.

