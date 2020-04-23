Editor’s note: The Virus Diaries is a series in which Mainers talk about how they are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the past two months, Melvin Logan has lost his home, his job and his 100-year-old mother, Annie.

It was a heartbreaking series of events triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, though his mother didn’t die from COVID-19.

But Logan did what any loving son would do.

“I stayed with my mom and comforted her through her ‘passing’ ordeal,” Logan said in an email to the Press Herald.

Logan, who is single and 79, was living in a studio apartment in Biddeford and working part-time at a local sandwich shop when the pandemic began to take its toll.

For the last five years, he had been caring for his wheelchair-bound mother in her South Portland apartment a few days a week, hitching a ride with a family member who works in Portland.

When he couldn’t make the trip, he paid other family members a small wage to care for her, using his mother’s $400 monthly benefit as a veteran’s widow.

In early March, the other caregivers notified Logan that they could no longer help because they had to stay home to protect their own health during the pandemic.

Left with few options, Logan gave up his $90-per-week job at the sandwich shop and moved in with his mother at Mill Cove Apartments in South Portland.

Without the sandwich shop income to bolster his $1,010-per-month Social Security benefit, Logan also decided to give up his apartment in Biddeford.

His mother’s health soon took a turn and she died April 4 from an illness other than COVID-19, according to the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office.

Because Logan wasn’t registered as a legal tenant at Mill Cove, he said he must pack up his mother’s belongings – a tall order because she lived there for 20 years – and move out by the end of April.

A staff member at the South Portland Housing Authority encouraged him to register as an in-home caregiver for his 109-year-old aunt, Eva Ledger, his mother’s older sister, who lived in another Mill Cove apartment. Logan declined that offer, then Ledger died on Tuesday.

“I’m almost 80,” he said. “I’ve had enough.”

Logan also declined to get on the authority’s waiting list for an apartment, he said, knowing there are more than 250 people ahead of him and federal law prevents him from jumping the line.

“I was hoping they could make an adjustment in these time,” he said.

Logan reached out to family members for help in finding a place to stay. Relatives in New York invited him to move in with them. He’s not sure how he’ll get there, but he said that’s likely where he’ll land. In the meantime, he’s got a lot of packing to do.

“I’m in an extremely tough situation,” he said.

