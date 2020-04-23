Arrests

Brandon Jarrod Long, 27, on April 8 on a charge of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault.

Dustin Emerton, 31, on April 10 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Mark W. Turner, 49, of Portland, on April 11 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, violation of condition of release and violation of governor’s executive orders, on Main Street.

Kimberly Ann Dube, 41, of Brown Street, on April 12 on a charge of disorderly conduct with loud or unreasonable noise and violating condition of release, on Brown Street.

Victoria Karen L. Tranchemontagne, 26, on April 13 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violating condition of release and violating of governor’s executive orders, on Rochester Street.

Michael Lamoin, 31, of Portland, on April 16 on a charge of stealing drugs, burglary of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

Russell Solak, 42, of Porland, on April 17 on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in prison contraband, violating condition of release and a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Brandon D. Cote, 32, of Buxton, on April 17 on a warrant, on Larrabee Road.

Summonses

Kelly Beck, 52, of Wickham Way, on April 12 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), refusing to sign criminal summons and violating governor’s executive orders, on Spring Street.

Joel Davarney, 19, of Lamb Street, on April 12 on a charge of violating governor’s executive orders, on Seavey Street.

Fente Abera Sentayehu, 18, of Lowell Street, on April 14 on a charge of minor consuming liquor and violation governor’s executive orders, on Bridge Street.

A juvenile, 16, on April 15 on a charge of violating conditions of release, violation of governor’s executive orders and minor consuming liquor, on Libby Avenue.

Amanda Seavey, 44, of Cumberland Street, on April 16 on a charge of assault and violating condition of release, on Cumberland Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: