About 50 staff members and volunteers of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland dressed in costumes and lined the driveway and street for a drive-by parade party Thursday at the Westbrook headquarters.
Typically during school vacation week, the shelter is full of students who are visiting with their families or attending their vacation camps. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are none.
Jeana Roth, director of community engagement for the Animal Refuge League, said the team really misses their daily visitors and decided to hold a “Drive-By Parade Party Hootenanny” People drove by, many with their pets, and honked and waved at them.
“People are excited to come out and do something positive,” Roth said.
