We are supporting Anne Carney for the District 29 Senate seat.
We first got to know Anne when she ran for the Maine State House. She demonstrated quiet competence and an ability to work with others.
Once elected, Anne regularly attended public events such as City Council meetings in South Portland. She was there to listen and learn about the concerns of her constituents. After hearing a presentation to the City Council by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection about tank farm decommissioning, she went back to Augusta and wrote legislation (LD 2033) to ensure the residents of South Portland would not be burdened with the eventual cleanup of tank farm sites. She effectively worked both sides of the aisle and the governor’s office to complete the process of getting her bill signed into law.
This is a great example of how informed Anne is of local issues and how effective she can be in addressing them.
Tom and Kathy Mikulka
Cape Elizabeth
