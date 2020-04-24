Columnist Bill Nemitz (April 19) wisely urges caution for legislators in planning governmental responses to the threat from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key word in his column is “risks,” which ties in with officials’ commitment “to keeping their constituents safe and healthy.” After satisfying hunger, the well-known “hierarchy of needs” identifies physical safety as the most basic human need.

We can expect much debate about clearing this hurdle on the way back to restoring our higher pleasures and satisfactions. How much risk will we accept as the price of getting there?

Bill Sayres

Topsham

