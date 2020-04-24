The season premiere of the reality show featuring Somerville moose-poop artist Mary Winchenbach – described as “a story of family, dreams, community and moose tirds” – will air on truTV at 10 p.m. on May 5.

The 30-minute show, titled “Tirdy Works” after Winchenbach’s business, will run for 10 consecutive weeks every Tuesday, truTV said.

Filming was completed this year, said Kathleen Schumann, publicist with WarnerMedia Entertainment, which owns truTV. Schumann would not say if a second season of “Tirdy Works” is planned.

Winchenbach said in an email that her television contract does not allow her to do interviews without permission from truTV. Schumann did not respond to requests to interview Winchenbach.

Winchenbach’s moose-turd art went mainstream in September 2018 after a video of Winchenbach selling her moose-poop art at the Common Ground Fair was viewed more than 3 million times on Facebook. Soon after, she was featured on radio stations and in newspapers across the country. She subsequently quit her job at a Midcoast seaweed processing plant to devote herself to the moose turd business full time.

According to truTV, the Maine-based reality show is about Winchenbach’s effort to turn her homespun Lincoln County start-up into a success – and the pitfalls that come with running a business that produces earrings, clocks, trays and household wares from moose poop collected in the Maine woods.

The truTV trailer offers a realistic view of Winchenbach’s home life, featuring her wife, Deb Nicholls, their oldest adopted daughter, Katie, and the friends and neighbors who are trying to help build up “Tirdy Works” into an even bigger business venture. It also features some of the townspeople who are rooting for Winchenbach and Nicholls, such as Somerville Fire Chief Mike Dostie.

“She’s never been traditional, and now the pot-smoking, part-time comic, and mother of three has become big (expletive) in a small town,” WarnerMedia Entertainment said in a news release. “At first glance, Mary’s a no-holds-barred, blue-collar risk-taker. But deep down, she cares most about making people happy, providing jobs and helping everyone lighten up. Mary has to figure out how to increase production, plan for expansion, cope with growing pains and pull the locals of Somerville together.”

